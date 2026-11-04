FDA suspends licences of Pune’s popular Karachi Sweet Mart, other businesses

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning... Read More
- Tags:
- FDA
- food safety
- FSSAI
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of several establishments in Pune, including the main manufacturing centre of the popular Karachi Sweet Mart at Bhimpura Lane in Camp.
Shrikant Karkale, Joint Commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune division, told The Indian Express that officials raided the manufacturing centre on Tuesday.
“We found the use of synthetic food colours without maintaining records of their quantification. There was a violation of the FSSAI advisory regarding traceability, storage, temperature control, and handling of khoa. Food Safety Officer S S Hake, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) N R Sarkate, also identified the use of expired ingredients (choco sticks),” Karkale said.
Karkale said there was large-scale non-compliance with requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations and that samples of motichoor ladoo, khoa, and malai pedha were drawn for analysis.
The officials seized 186 kg of food items worth Rs 90,780 and destroyed perishable items.
As part of its ongoing Safe Food Safe Maharashtra campaign launched by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the FDA has raided various establishments in all districts of the Pune division.
Besides Karachi Sweet Mart, Ganesh Ladwale (Shikrapur), Rajmilan Sweets (Manchar), Bhayal Sweets (Pimple Saudagar), Puneri Sweets (Kalewadi), Pournima Sweets (Wanawadi), Chamunda Maa Rabdiwala (Man Bodkewadi, Mulshi), New Quality Dairy Farm (Shivajinagar Gaothan), Bikaner Mithaiwale (Mohammadwadi), and Janta Sweets (Keshavnagar, Mundhwa) also had their licences suspended.
Stocks worth Rs 16,93,295 were suspended and three food establishments were ordered to close their businesses, officials said.
“We have appealed to all food business owners to operate with necessary licences and registrations, maintain cleanliness, properly store and handle food, and follow food safety regulations, including those related to proper labelling,” an FDA official said.