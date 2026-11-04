FDA suspends licences of Pune’s popular Karachi Sweet Mart, other businesses

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of several establishments in Pune, including the main manufacturing centre of the popular Karachi Sweet Mart at Bhimpura Lane in Camp.

Shrikant Karkale, Joint Commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune division, told The Indian Express that officials raided the manufacturing centre on Tuesday.

“We found the use of synthetic food colours without maintaining records of their quantification. There was a violation of the FSSAI advisory regarding traceability, storage, temperature control, and handling of khoa. Food Safety Officer S S Hake, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) N R Sarkate, also identified the use of expired ingredients (choco sticks),” Karkale said.