Kanpur couple cheats Pune man of Rs 40 lakh posing as excise officer, arrested

The city police have arrested a couple from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating a Pune man to the tune of Rs 40 lakh by posing as an excise department official and giving him a fake liquor licence.

The police have identified the couple from Kanpur as Shubham Durgesh Gaur (34) and his wife Ranjana (31).

As per the complaint by the victim to the Shivajinagar police station a few months ago, Ranjana came in contact with him and claimed that her husband Shubham was an assistant commissioner in the Delhi excise department.

She even showed a fake identity card of Gaur to the complainant and assured him of a liquor licence, said the police.

Ranjana and Shubham received Rs 40,43,000 from the complainant through multiple online transactions and in return gave him a fake liquor licence.

A probe revealed that the accused hailed from Kanpur but were changing their location frequently.

Police sub-inspector Atul Kshirsagar went to Kanpur with his team and arrested the couple with the help of the local police. A costly car, cell phones and laptop were seized from their possession, stated a press release issued on Tuesday.