Pune: Kanhaiya Kumar to address Congress rally in city tomorrow

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar will address members of the party’s city unit at Congress Bhavan on December 9.

“The city unit of Congress is preparing for forthcoming elections of Pune Municipal Corporation. A lot of functions are being organised to encourage party workers ahead of civic polls. There will be a rally at Congress Bhavan on December 9, when firebrand leader Kanhaiya Kumar will address workers,” said city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe.

He added that the Congress has not taken any decision on inking any pre-poll alliance for civic elections. “The city unit will hold discussions with local leaders and provide all inputs to state leaders to take a decision on pre-poll alliances. We will accept and abide by the decision taken by local leaders,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi said the city unit of Congress has been holding a week-long function ahead of the birthday of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, which falls on December 9, and also to mark 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war under the leadership of then PM Indira Gandhi. “We will end the function with a rally of Kanhaiya Kumar…He will speak on ‘Save Democracy, Save Country’ while taking on the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government,” he said.

The Congress, which ruled PMC till 2007, currently only has nine corporators in the civic body and it is trying hard to regain lost ground.

State Congress chief Nana Patole, minister Balasaheb Thorat and Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe are among other leaders who will attend the rally.