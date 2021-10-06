Kamshet: Youth, teen cousin electrocuted by open cable in heavy rain

A teenager and his cousin, who was in his early 20s, were electrocuted by a power cable when they had gone to catch crabs on a grazing land near Kamshet in Pune district on Monday night during heavy showers in the region.

Pune Rural Police have identified the deceased as Avinash Bagad (16) and his cousin as Ravindra Bagad (23), both residents of Shirde village in Maval taluka. Officials from Kamshet police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction said that a group of seven youths had gone to the area, which is around 60 km from Pune city, on Monday night.

Sub-Inspector Abhijit Pawar, who is investigating the case, said, “A group of seven local youths had gone to a grazing land in Uksan Pathar area on Monday night to catch crabs. It was raining very heavily in the region. Two of them got electrocuted by a power cable on the ground which was exposed possibly due to the heavy rain.” Police said that a probe was being conducted into the how the cable was exposed and led to electrocution of the youths.