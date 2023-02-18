Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with Rolls-Royce Marine for development of naval propulsion systems

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Pune -headquartered engineering major Bharat Forge, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rolls-Royce Marine North America for the development of naval propulsion systems for the Indian market.

Under the agreement, KSSL will collaborate with Rolls-Royce for the design and development, licensed manufacturing, pre-sales and sales support, installation, commissioning, testing and aftermarket services and support of the propulsion systems. This would facilitate the creation of a local supply chain ecosystem in India for Controllable Pitch Propellers and Shafting systems as required by the Indian Navy, said a statement issued in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said, “In line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission, the Indian Defence Industry is at the cusp of a major transformation. We at Bharat Forge, are taking significant strides to indigenize critical systems and subsystems for the Armed Forces. This strategic collaboration with Rolls Royce, a legacy player in the naval ecosystem having a strong portfolio of technologically advanced products and offerings, is aimed at indigenously developing niche naval propulsion technologies and products for the Indian Navy.”

Commenting on the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce said, “Rolls-Royce is committed to serving the evolving needs of the Indian armed forces, and well-positioned to offer advanced technology solutions to support India’s naval modernisation vision. We are delighted to partner with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, to further strengthen our defence ecosystem in India. We believe this will build on our long history of making in India, for India, and for the world.”