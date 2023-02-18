scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Kalyani Strategic Systems signs MoU with Rolls-Royce Marine for development of naval propulsion systems

KSSL will collaborate with Rolls-Royce for the design and development, licensed manufacturing, pre-sales and sales support, installation, commissioning, testing and aftermarket services and support of the propulsion systems.

KSSL Rolls Royce MoUSpeaking on the occasion, Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said, “In line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission, the Indian Defence Industry is at the cusp of a major transformation."

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Pune -headquartered engineering major Bharat Forge, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rolls-Royce Marine North America for the development of naval propulsion systems for the Indian market.

Under the agreement, KSSL will collaborate with Rolls-Royce for the design and development, licensed manufacturing, pre-sales and sales support, installation, commissioning, testing and aftermarket services and support of the propulsion systems. This would facilitate the creation of a local supply chain ecosystem in India for Controllable Pitch Propellers and Shafting systems as required by the Indian Navy, said a statement issued in this regard.

Also Read |Amit Shah to visit Pune ahead of bypolls; will not take part in campaigning, say BJP leaders

Speaking on the occasion, Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said, “In line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission, the Indian Defence Industry is at the cusp of a major transformation. We at Bharat Forge, are taking significant strides to indigenize critical systems and subsystems for the Armed Forces. This strategic collaboration with Rolls Royce, a legacy player in the naval ecosystem having a strong portfolio of technologically advanced products and offerings, is aimed at indigenously developing niche naval propulsion technologies and products for the Indian Navy.”

More from Pune

Commenting on the partnership, Kishore Jayaraman, President India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce said, “Rolls-Royce is committed to serving the evolving needs of the Indian armed forces, and well-positioned to offer advanced technology solutions to support India’s naval modernisation vision. We are delighted to partner with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, to further strengthen our defence ecosystem in India. We believe this will build on our long history of making in India, for India, and for the world.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 12:16 IST
Next Story

‘Please go home!’: IT firm locks computers after shift timings to promote work-life balance

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close