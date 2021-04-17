Kalpini founding member Bharat Kumar Shukla dies

Shukla laid the foundation of various activities such as one-act plays, seminars, drama readings, music competitions and open interviews.

Kalapini founding member Bharat Kumar Shukla passed away on April 16 at Badlapur. He was 70. He is survived by his wife Rekha Shukla and his son, singer Ankur Shukla.

Shukla made a mark in the cultural arena of Talegaon with his plays Sasare Buwa Zara Japoon and Ghetala Shingavar. The former received accolades for acting, directing and production in the 1978 Kamgar Kalyan Mandal Drama Competition.

He was also instrumental in the establishment of Kalapini. Shukla laid the foundation of various activities such as one-act plays, seminars, drama readings, music competitions and open interviews.

After the demise of Dr S W Paranjape in 1978, Shukla took the initiative of directing and staging the play Asavari and raised funds worth Rs 2,000.

A great artist, narrator and with enthusiastic personality, Shukla had organised many programmes like Madhukar Tillu and Vitthal Kate. In Badlapur too, he made his mark with Olisuki Natya Vachan and Gulzar Ek Kalapravas.

Shukla was also active in Laughter yoga and Kavyamanch and he recently donated Rs 1,11,111 l to Kalapini’s new theatre project.