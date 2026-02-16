NCP corporator opposes shift from Good Luck chowk | ‘Causing heavy traffic’: BJP corporators demand shifting Kalakar katta

NCP corporator Harshvardhan Mankar said Kalakar katta has emerged as a good platform for artists over the past few years. (Express Photo)

BJP corporators have demanded shifting Kalakar Katta — the meeting point for artists of various fields, at Good Luck Cafe chowk near Deccan Gymkhana — citing the traffic bottleneck that the area creates.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised Kalakar katta developed by PMC and had mentioned about it in Mann ki Baat.

However, an NCP corporator has opposed any move to shift the Kalakar katta, which was developed on the insistence of a former BJP corporator, after the administration indicated that a preliminary report suggested it created a traffic bottleneck.

“We have asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration to shift Kalakar katta at Gopalkrishna Gokhale chowk, popularly known as Good Luck chowk, based on the demand of local citizens,” said BJP corporator Sunil Pande, who along with BJP corporators Punit Joshi, Manjushree Khardekar and Mitali Savlekar submitted a memorandum to municipal commissioner Naval Koshore Ram with the demand to shift Kalakar katta.