NCP corporator opposes shift from Good Luck chowk | ‘Causing heavy traffic’: BJP corporators demand shifting Kalakar katta

BJP corporator Punit Joshi said Kalakar Katta has a beautiful mural which should be retained and a safe sitting facility should be provided to artists.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 10:43 PM IST
NCP corporator Harshvardhan Mankar said Kalakar katta has emerged as a good platform for artists over the past few years.NCP corporator Harshvardhan Mankar said Kalakar katta has emerged as a good platform for artists over the past few years. (Express Photo)
BJP corporators have demanded shifting Kalakar Katta — the meeting point for artists of various fields, at Good Luck Cafe chowk near Deccan Gymkhana — citing the traffic bottleneck that the area creates.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised Kalakar katta developed by PMC and had mentioned about it in Mann ki Baat.

However, an NCP corporator has opposed any move to shift the Kalakar katta, which was developed on the insistence of a former BJP corporator, after the administration indicated that a preliminary report suggested it created a traffic bottleneck.

“We have asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration to shift Kalakar katta at Gopalkrishna Gokhale chowk, popularly known as Good Luck chowk, based on the demand of local citizens,” said BJP corporator Sunil Pande, who along with BJP corporators Punit Joshi, Manjushree Khardekar and Mitali Savlekar submitted a memorandum to municipal commissioner Naval Koshore Ram with the demand to shift Kalakar katta.

He said kalakar katta falls under the electoral ward represented by him in PMC. “Many citizens are facing traffic and other problems arising due to kalakar katta being at its present location. The road has become narrow due to land used for Kalakar katta and it causes traffic congestion. This has led to citizens being inconvenienced and they have been submitting complaints about it,” said Pande, adding that the municipal commissioner visited the location and accepted that it was indeed causing problems to traffic flow.

BJP corporator Punit Joshi said Kalakar Katta has a beautiful mural which should be retained and a safe sitting facility should be provided to artists. “It can be shifted to Sambhaji Garden or on J M road. We don’t want the removal of Kalakar Katta but it’s shifting as it was causing inconvenience to citizens,” he said.

NCP corporator Harshvardhan Mankar said Kalakar katta has emerged as a good platform for artists over the past few years. “Kalakar katta has emerged as a cultural heritage of the city. Its shifting would lead to injustice to art and artists. The civic administration should not take any decision of its shifting without consulting the artists,” he said.
Mankar said he will write to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol and PMC officers seeking justice for artists by retaining Kalakar Katta at its present location.

The PMC administration said it would study the situation in detail and then only take decisions on the demand to shift Kalakar Katta.

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune.

