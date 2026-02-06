First time in Pune | Anirudh Varma Collective comes for Kabir festival, bringing bhajans for modern ears

An evening at his paternal grandparents’ home in Allahabad, where they were hosting a classical music baithak, would leave a dent in the mind of New Delhi-based Indian classical pianist and composer, Anirudh Varma. He noticed that a lot of listeners, especially the younger generation, began to lose interest and didn’t feel involved. “This stayed with me and I began to feel like I want to make classical music more accessible to the general mainstream listener of Indian music,” says Varma to The Indian Express.
This was the genesis of the Anirudh Varma Collective (AVC), which is made up of musicians and artists from India, the US and Canada.
What drives Varma and the entire team is creating a blend of Western and Hindustani classical music. “Our aim has always been to make sure that the classical composition or raga is not getting compromised and that all our arrangements are trying to adapt around the composition and not the other way around,” says Varma.
After more than 500 performances, including the Jaipur Literature Festival, and the albums, Perspectives in 2018, Homecoming in 2022 and Sabr in 2025, the award-winning AVC is making its debut in the city at the Pune Kabir Festival. The festival, organised by Pune-based Baithak Foundation, is titled Jag Baurana, after the Kabir bhajan that begins, “Sadho dekho jag baurana”. It is taking place at the Pune International Centre on February 7 and 8.
The award-winning AVC is making its debut in the city at the Pune Kabir Festival. (Source: Express Photo)
“We are looking forward to performing a vast repertoire of Kabir bhajans at the Pune Kabir Festival. One recent composition is an adaptation of Moko Kaha Dhundere Bande. This particular version has been composed by Mandar Karanjkar (Pune-based vocalist, composer, writer and one of the founders of the Pune Kabir Festival) and he asked us to make it our own, while presenting it at the festival. It’s always a great feeling when the composer trusts you with their composition – and Mandar ji was very gracious while sharing his composition with us. We will be presenting other compositions such as Ghat Ghat mai panchi bolta hai, and Nirbhay Nirgun by Pt. Kumar Gandharva,” says Varma.
The Kabir Festival comes with the tagline – “Finding your sanity in this mad world”. “The increasingly polarised worlds we live in, the difficulty we have in listening to each other, and many times the downright dismissal and denial of each other’s humanity, are the modern crisis. The Pune Kabir Festival is an endeavour anchored in the wisdom shared by Kabir and other saints. It is an attempt to bring the works of saints to the centre of our modern lives,” says an official note of the event.
The morning of February 8 will begin with a Satsang at the Ram-Mula Confluence on the Baner-Aundh Road. (Source: Express Photo)
Dakshayani Athalye, co-founder and CEO of the Baithak Foundation, says that the event will begin with Prabhat Pheri on February 7, 8 am, when participants walk through FC College Road singing and dancing to the rhythms of Kabir bhajans. Samaj Manch will be held at Empress Garden in the evening, comprising spoken word, dance, drama, song and other performances to “reflect on what it means to see clearly, question boldly and reconnect with forgotten wisdom”. “Anyone can come and present their interpretation of this year’s theme of Jag Baurana,” says Athalye. The morning of February 8 will begin with a Satsang at the Ram-Mula Confluence on the Baner-Aundh Road. “We will be singing the works of the Kabir as well as some of Maharashtra’s rich legacy of poetry of saints,” says Athalye. The last event of the festival is curated, and that is where the AVC takes centrestage.
“I think our relationship with the work of Kabir has specially been about speaking and expressing freely and doing so without being fearless. We love to explore the different ways in which we can present Kabir – once again in a contemporary yet sometimes raw format, to bring out the essence of the composition,” says Varma.
