Fitness expert & K11 School founder Kaizzad Capadia dies of Covid at 49

Kaizzad Capadia, fitness expert and director of K11 Education Pvt Ltd, died in the city on Wednesday. He was 49.

According to Sassoon General Hospital authorities, by the time Capadia was brought to the hospital, he was already dead. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, a rapid antigen test was done. “The test was positive for Covid-19 and the cause of death on the certificate was listed as due to coronavirus disease,” a Sassoon official told The Indian Express.

According to his relatives, Capadia had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. On Wednesday morning, he felt some discomfort but passed away before he could be brought to the hospital. He is survived by his wife Kalyani, who is a kabbadi player and also a personal fitness coach. Family members said they did not think Capadia was aware that he had Covid-19 infection.

There was disbelief and shock among his students and friends, several of whom travelled from Mumbai to attend the cremation in Pune.

“I received messages in the morning and it has been a shock since. My wife had a call with him four days ago, so it feels rather sudden. The industry had just started post-Covid return slowly and the news is a big jolt. We have lost a gem…It will be very difficult to replace him, he was a legend in himself. To lose him at a prime age, I am unsure how we will ever fill the vacuum,” said Tushar Ramanan, a fitness professional who has known Capadia for over 25 years.

It was their mutual interest in fitness that strengthened their bond over the years. “When Kaizzad was working as a personal trainer in Mumbai in the early 90s, we met frequently at expos and workshops. We both liked bodybuilding, bodybuilders and fitness. At that time, I used to fly down international bodybuilders to India and I always made it a point to invite Kaizzad, as it was his field of interest,” Ramanan added.

“He also started a fitness course in Marathi, which was by far his best move in the state as language was not a barrier anymore for people who wanted to build a career in fitness. He was a professional bodybuilder and had also competed in several title championships like Mr India. He had a lot of knowledge and interest about the industry and whenever we met, it was always interesting and inspiring,” said Ramanan.

Dr Anand Gangwal, a sports physiotherapist who had known Capadia for the past 15 years, said, “He changed the lives of lakhs of people… not only individuals who wanted to get fit but even trainers, and he took fitness to the masses.”

Capadia, who was also actor Tiger Shroff’s trainer,was instrumental in starting the K11 School of Fitness Sciences in 2003, an academic institution in the space of vocational education as it pertains to vocations in the fitness industry.

It is dedicated to building careers for individuals who aspire to have a future in the fitness industry. Certification is a must for becoming a fitness trainer and that in itself is a huge investment. But Capadia started courses in his Academy that were easy on the pocket with EMI options to make them affordable for students.

Driving the industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Capadia was heavily involved in training sessions as well as updating new technology and new teaching techniques at his Academy, said Ramanan.

“I had organised the Pune Fitness Carnival, Fitness Awards and had presented him an award for his enormous contribution to the fitness industry in 2010…” said Ramanan.

Ranjeet Sinh Pawar, a lawyer, said, “I was working in K11 from 2006 to 2018. I think there must be so many of his students, including me, who saw him as a father figure. He was one of the greatest educators in the fitness industry.”