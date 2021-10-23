K S Prashant is new president of Software Exporters Association of Pune

The Software Exporters’ Association of Pune (SEAP) has elected K S Prashant as its new president during the recently-held AGM.

Prashant at present is the Managing Director of IDeaS Revenue Solutions, a SAS company, and has worked as the Vice President with KPIT Technologies previously. He has also been a part of the Executive Council of SEAP before.

Prashant has completed his Masters in Science from the University of Utah and has also attended an Executive Leadership Program at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. He is also a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Telecommunications from the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP).

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.f

Speaking about SEAP’s agenda, Prashant said, “SEAP would play an active role in enabling Pune’s technology ecosystem’s adaptation to the changing paradigms, by leveraging collaboration among member companies and with other ecosystem partners.”

The new Executive Council for the term 2021-2023 includes Vidyadhar Purandare, Senior Manager–Administration Persistent Systems as Vice President, Seema Joshi, Director Product Management, NICE LTD as Secretary and Anand Ranade, VP–Finance, Cytel Statistical Software & Services Pvt Ltd as Treasurer.

Other Executive Council members of the association include Nitin Deshpande, S Ramprasad, Ashutosh Parasnis, Ashwin Megha, Swapnil Deshpande, Abhijit Atre, Parag Barve, Nitin Kulkarni, Shivraj Sabale, and Vinita Gera.