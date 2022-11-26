scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Aero Mall with multi-level parking in city

The event was attended by Pune MP Girish Bapat, state Minister of Technological Education Chandrakant Patil, Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, and Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke.

Aero Mall , which was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (right) in Pune on Friday. Express

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the newly-constructed Aero Mall with multi-level parking in Pune on Friday. Speaking at the event, Scindia said soon the integrated cargo terminal, which is under construction, will start operations to serve the city.

Aero Mall (Express Photo)

He said a new Pune-Singapore flight has already been announced and soon, the expanded terminal building will be opened to the public.

The Aero Mall, constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crore, can accommodate nearly 1,000 cars at the two basement levels and terrace of the building. The commercial part of the building has retail outlets and a food court.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 03:25:48 am
