State’s first CBSE ZP school to be inaugurated in Pune by CM

Admissions have currently been granted to 260 underprivileged students from pre-primary to Class 2.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 10:25 PM IST
Jyoti-Savitri Zilla Parishad SchoolJyoti-Savitri Zilla Parishad School. (Source: Pune Zilla Parishad)
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Maharashtra’s first CBSE-affiliated Zilla Parishad (ZP) school named Jyoti-Savitri Zilla Parishad School will be inaugurated at Khanvadi, the ancestral village of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Pune district, by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on April 11. The school will be operated by non-profit organisation Christel House India and will provide free education to 260 underprivileged students that have already been admitted this year.

On the occasion of the bicentenary year of Mahatma Phule’s birth anniversary, the school will be inaugurated at 10 am by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, along with various ministers and public representatives.

Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad, during a press conference on Wednesday, said that the school can accommodate a total of 2000 students in the future.

A 12-acre plot in Khanwadi has been provided to the Zilla Parishad by the state government and residential and non-residential formats of the school have been approved. Admissions have currently been granted to 260 underprivileged students from pre-primary to Class 2.

The student details were verified through house visits, said CEO Patil. From the next academic year, a residential school will be started from Class 6, where accommodation will be provided to 40 students. However, these admissions will be on the basis of merit and fees will be charged.

For the construction of the school, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited has contributed Rs 21 crore under its corporate social responsibility (CSR), while Rs 15 crore has been provided through the District Planning Committee and Zilla Parishad cess funds. Construction of classrooms has been completed, and the hostel building is in the final stage.

Patil stated that this is the first Zilla Parishad school affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). “The school will offer digital education along with laboratories, a library, and sports facilities. Students will be provided breakfast, meals, uniforms, clothing, and transportation. The aim is to provide quality education to poor and needy students in the Khanwadi area. The school will have classes from pre-primary to Class 12, and around 2,000 students will be able to study here,” said Patil.

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Crystal House India was selected after discussions with multiple educational institutes, informed Patil. The NGO has also recruited eligible teachers from Pune city and district. The school began operations on April 2 as per the CBSE academic year. Patil also said that administrative control of the school will remain with the Zilla Parishad and a ZP officer will be stationed in the school. However, the Zilla Parishad will not be involved in the daily operations of the school.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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