Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Jyoti Chimte independent woman director of MSEDCL

This is an additional charge for Chimte, who already holds the post of superintending engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Pune circle).

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 6, 2022 4:06:34 am
Chimte is a graduate of the College of Engineering Pune and has earned her BE in Electronics and Telecommunication. (File)

JYOTI CHIMTE has been appointed the independent woman director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. This is an additional charge for Chimte, who already holds the post of superintending engineer of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Pune circle).

Chimte is a graduate of the College of Engineering Pune and has earned her BE in Electronics and Telecommunication. She joined as a junior engineer in the power company and then worked on various projects related to operations and maintenance.

