Pune: JVP organises exhibition on asteroids, comets and meteors

Pune-based Jyotirvidya Parisanstha (JVP), the country’s oldest group of amateur astronomers, is organising a three-day exhibition from January 7 to January 9.

A number of exhibit models will display asteroids, comets and meteors along with information on some of the ongoing and newer scientific and astronomical missions of India.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, JVP has urged all students and visitors to pre register in order to visit the exhibition.

The organisers have said that not more than 50 people will be permitted inside the hall at any given time. The registration can be completed by visiting – https://jvppune.in/exhibition/

The exhibition, to be held at the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery on Ghole road, will remain open between 9am – 8pm.