Justice B G Kolse-Patil: Democratic institutions being destroyed one after another

Justice B G Kolse-Patil, retired Bombay High Court judge, has created a buzz after declaring his intention to contest the Lok Sabha election from Aurangabad. He tells The Indian Express that his fight is against communal forces and he is seeking the support of all parties, except the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Why have you suddenly decided to contest the Lok Sabha election?

This is not new for me. I have been on election terrain since 1991. My main reason to contest the election is because the Indian Constitution is in danger… democratic institutions are being destroyed one after another. When I was in the United States recently, Prakash Ambedkar (president of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh) had appealed to people to join politics in order to save democracy. In response to his appeal, I have decided to contest the election.

Why have you decided to contest from Aurangabad?

This is because I have worked a lot in Aurangabad. I was a judge there. I had fought to set up the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. I have been associated with Aurangabad since 1971-72.

Why have you sought support from the Congress and NCP?

I think all secular parties should come together against communal forces… The BJP government is communal and Shiv Sena has joined hands with it. The communal forces are busy destroying our democratic institutions and they are pitting one community against the other. They are trying to wreck the secular fabric of society. Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are practising their Gujarat experiment across the nation. What they did in Gujarat, they are trying to repeat across the nation.

Are you going to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to seek their support?

I keep meeting them on and off. I am looking for support from both Congress and NCP.