Juna Bazar: Pune Police issue experimental 30-day ban on sale of goods on the road

THE JUNA Bazar or the old market on Wednesdays and Sundays, which sells antiques to used objects to affordable goods of daily use, may soon lose its identity as the Pune Police have issued a 30-day experimental ban on the sale of goods on the road. After considering the impact on traffic, a further decision will be taken to permanently ban the sale of goods on the road.

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve on Tuesday issued the order, based on a proposal received from the traffic control branch earlier.

The notification puts a ban on selling goods on the road and also made the stretch a no-parking zone.

Police said the road from Kumbharve’s Chowk to Juna Bazar Chowk (Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk) is located in the central part of the city and is on the route to some key establishments such as the district collector’s office, police commissioner’s office, the Central Building, Pune railway station and the district court, Pune Municipal Corporation, PMPML bus stand, on the other side.

With the increasing volume of traffic over the years, the two-day market had become an inconvenience to commuters, leading the authorities to take a decision to ban vendors from selling goods on the road.