Yet another theft at Jumbo COVID Centre in Pimpri

Yet another incident of theft has been reported at the Jumbo COVID Centre at Nehru Nagar in Pimpri.

This time, 48-year-old Pravin Ambadas Sutar, resident of Bhosari, has lodged a complaint of theft at the Pimpri police station.

Police said while Sutar was admitted to the Jumbo COVID Centre for treatment, an unidentified person stole his gold ornaments worth Rs 21,400 on April 29.

Police said Sutar lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case on Tuesday.

In an incident reported on May 9, an unidentified person committed theft of jewellery worth Rs 40,000 from a woman who died at the centre.

The deceased woman’s son Ranvir Javahar Thakur (33), resident of Bibvewadi, had lodged a complaint at the Pimpri police station.

According to the police, Thakur’s mother was admitted to the centre as she was suffering from Covid-19, and died during treatment. When her body was handed to her family on the afternoon of May 9, the family found that the gold and silver ornaments she was wearing were missing.

At least two more cases of thefts at the centre had been reported earlier. A cell phone worth Rs 10,000 belonging to one Prashant More, who died while undergoing treatment on May 1, was reportedly stolen.

Also, jewellery worth Rs 41,000 belonging to 61-year-old Sital Gujar, who died on April 19, was found to be stolen. Her son Sagar Gujar had lodged a complaint of theft in this case at the Pimpri police station.