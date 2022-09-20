scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

July, August 6th warmest in 143 yrs, says report

EARTH, THIS year, experienced the sixth warmest July and August months in 143 years, the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said.

Such extreme heat had resulted in the parts of the US and Africa, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Japan and China to experience dry, arid and unusually warm conditions, leading to severe drought conditions unheard of in recent centuries.

The Earth’s August temperature recorded was up by 0.9 degree Celsius whereas the temperatures in July jumped by 0.87 degree Celsius than the previous century’s average, the US agency said. NOAA scientists also noted five of the seven July months since 2016 were among the warmest ever that Earth had experienced.

In fact, it was not just the past two months, the summer months between June to August over the northern hemisphere was the fifth hottest in 143 years’ of global temperature records. This year’s June to August temperature was tied with temperatures for this period recorded in 2015 and 2017. The three months temperature during these three years remained 0.89 degree Celsius above the 20th century average, a NOAA report stated.

Exceptionally high global temperatures saw its direct impact in the amount of sea ice melting along Earth’s poles. The Arctic sea ice coverage was 16.8 per cent (4.67 million square miles) below the 1981 – 2010 average whereas over the Antarctic, it was 4.2 per cent below average (6.55 million square miles).

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:46:45 am
