JSA, working group seek cap on hospital charges, medicine margins

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) and the Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatment (Working Group) have called for urgent government intervention to regulate healthcare by private hospitals, warning that patients continue to face excessive and arbitrary charges for treatment, medicines and medical consumables with little effective protection or recourse.

The demand comes amid renewed scrutiny of private hospital pricing. The Supreme Court recently questioned steep mark-ups on medicines sold through hospital pharmacies, including a case in which a cancer medicine supplied at around Rs 2,700 carried an MRP of around Rs 27,000. The SC also questioned practices that require patients to purchase medicines from hospital-linked pharmacies and has asked the government to examine regulation of trade margins.

At a virtual media conference, Dr Abhay Shukla, co-convener, JSA, said private healthcare has expanded enormously in India, but regulation has simply not kept pace, adding there is no regulation of rates and the patient has virtually no bargaining power over what they are charged. “Leading corporate hospital chains have been earning huge surpluses estimated in the range of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 55 lakh per year from each bed in the last few years,” Dr Shukla observed.

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Experts said there is a need for an effective nationwide system to regulate what private hospitals can charge patients for procedures, services, medicines and consumables. Leading corporate hospital chains charge on average Rs 60,000 to Rs 78,000 per day of treatment. “This is an unacceptably high level of profiteering that is paid for by ordinary patients through exorbitant hospital bills,” Dr Shukla said.

While the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010 (CEA) provides a legal framework for regulating clinical establishments and envisages government-determined ranges of charges, it has not been implemented, they said.

Regarding fixing margins on medicines and medical consumables, concerns have also been raised with Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Dr Shukla said at the state level, the FDA Commissioner’s office can issue orders requiring hospitals that supply medical consumables above a specified unit price to disclose their procurement price alongside the selling price.

“This will lead to a huge amount of transparency, so that patients are aware of the actual cost of what they are buying and the cost incurred by the hospital,” Dr Shukla said.

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Maharashtra is in the process of drafting a Clinical Establishments Act (CEA). Since pricing is a subject in the Concurrent List, there is a possibility that the state could introduce a provision in the CEA requiring hospitals to limit the markup on medicines and consumables they supply to no more than 30 per cent over the procurement price. Such a provision could potentially be introduced and implemented at the state level itself, the experts said.

The CEA was passed more than a decade ago, but its non-implementation has produced zero results on the ground. It is high time the government starts to regulate the procedures in private hospitals. A patient should know how much they will they be charged before agreeing to a treatment, according to K M Gopakumar, co-convener, Working Group.

“The MRP cannot become a licence to charge patients many times the procurement price. The government must urgently fix the trade margins on all medical products and ensure that patients are free to purchase medicines and consumables from outside wherever clinically possible,” said Jyotsna Singh, Co-Convenor, Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments.