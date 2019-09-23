Toggle Menu
JP Nadda to talk about Article 370 in Pune todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/jp-nadda-to-talk-about-art-370-in-pune-today-6019463/

JP Nadda to talk about Article 370 in Pune today

He is likely to speak on abrogation of Article 370 and its “benefits” for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as for rest of the country.

JP Nadda to talk about Art 370 in Pune today
BJP’s Pune city chief Madhuri Misal, city MP Girish Bapat and party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Laxman Jagtap addressed the media on Sunday about Nadda’s visit and various events on Monday. (Source: File)

BJP working president J P Nadda, who will be in Pune on a day-long visit on Monday, will address over 350 eminent people from various fields in the city ahead of the Assembly polls. He is likely to speak on abrogation of Article 370 and its “benefits” for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as for rest of the country.

BJP’s Pune city chief Madhuri Misal, city MP Girish Bapat and party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Laxman Jagtap addressed the media on Sunday about Nadda’s visit and various events on Monday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android