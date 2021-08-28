Journalist, two others arrested for extorting money from LPG agency manager: Pune City Police

Three persons, including a journalist, have been arrested for allegedly demanding extortion money from the manager of a LPG agency in Yerwada.

Police have identified the accused as Suhas Bansode, Moin Chaudhary and Wasim Shaikh. Police said Bansode was the editor of Samiksha Times and president of Samyak Patrakar Sangh.

Wasim and Moin first took photographs and videos of customers coming to the gas agency to take LPG cylinders. They then filed a complaint with the Indian Oil Company against the agency for not delivering LPG cylinders to the home of customers.

Police said the accused contacted gas agency manager Yogesh Shinde and demanded Rs 2 lakh, and then Rs 5,000 per month, for taking back the complaint.

Shinde contacted the Pune City Police for help. As per instructions of the police, Shinde called the accused to Market Yard for taking the extortion money. A police team laid a trap at the spot and arrested the three accused while they were accepting the money on Friday.