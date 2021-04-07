Journalist kidnapped and murdered in Ahmednagar

Police have detained four persons for questioning and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Rohidas Datir, a 48-year-old journalist and Right to Information activist who worked with a local magazine, was kidnapped and murdered in Rahuri town in Ahmednagar district.

Police said that around 12 noon on Tuesday, Datir was on his way home on a two-wheeler, when a SUV intercepted him. Those inside the SUV then kidnapped Datir and left the spot, said police.

After Datir’s wife Savita lodged a complaint of kidnapping at the Rahuri police station, cops started to look into the matter. On checking the videos captured by some of the CCTV cameras in the area, police identified the SUV used by the accused to kidnap Datir.

Datir’s body was found at a secluded open space near Rahuri College around 11 pm on Tuesday. Police said he was brutally assaulted and strangled to death.

Meanwhile, probe revealed that the SUV in which Datir was kidnapped belonged to one Kanhu Gangaram More. A search has been launched for More and other suspects in this case, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Madane.

Police have detained four persons for questioning and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

According to the complaint lodged by his wife, Datir had received threats and even been attacked in the past.

