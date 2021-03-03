Jolt to ruling BJP in PCMC, corporator quits, NCP says he is welcome

Another Bhosari corporator, Nitin Landge, has been picked for the committee chairman's election scheduled Friday. (Express Photo)

AHEAD of the civic elections on February 22, the BJP was dealt a blow with the powerful Landge family of Bhosari submitting his resignation of the standing committee after he was denied chairman’s post by the party.

“I was promised a standing committee chairman’s post twice… but the party did not keep its word. My father and uncle have been instrumental in the growth of the BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The same party is now doing injustice to their family members,” said Ravi Landge after submitting his resignation to Mayor Usha Dhore on Tuesday.

Ravi Landge, however, did not disclose any intention of quitting BJP though he had met NCP leader Ajit Pawar some time ago, setting off speculations that he was headed for NCP.

The NCP was, however, quick to latch on to the crisis in BJP. “Ravi Landge is welcome to join our party. There are at least 15 BJP corporators who are in touch with us…,” said NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Sanjog Waghere.

Reacting to the Ravi Landge’s resignation, BJP House leader Namdev Dhake said,”There is nothing wrong in being the aspirant for standing committee chairman’s post. We will make efforts and persuade Ravi Landge to withdraw his resignation. He is a BJP corporator and will remain in BJP. We have picked Nitin Landge for chairman’s post after recommendation from top leaders of the party.”

Meanwhile, election to the civic standing committee chairman’s post will be held on Friday. From NCP, corporator Pravin Bhalekar has filed his nomination papers. In the 16-member committee, BJP has 10 members. Waghere and NCP corporator Raju Misal said,”Of the 10 BJP members in the standing committee, one has resigned. Another member is slated to resign. Therefore, BJP will have only 8 members in the end. NCP has four members and our ally, Shiv Sena, has one member. One Independent is also with us. We need two more votes. We are confident the disgruntled votes will cast their votes in our favour.”

Among the standing committee members are Nitin Landge, Ravi Landge, Santosh Kamble, Suresh Bhoir, Ambarnath Kamble, Shatrughan Kate, Suvarna Burde, Bhimabai Phuge, Shashikant Kadam and Abhishek Barne (all from BJP). NCP members include Raju Bansode, Pournima Sonawane, Sulakshna Dhare, Raju Bansode and Pravin Bhalkear. Meenal Yadav (Shiv Sena) and Neeta Padale (independent) are also the members.