Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Johnny Lever holds comedy masterclass at Pune film fest

"Comedy can’t be taught. You can improve it by practising. But, you must have the sense of it naturally" Johny Lever said.

Johnny Lever has conducted a two-hour masterclass, titled 'Humour in Cinema' at the 21st Pune International Film Festival (Express Photo)
Comedian and actor Johnny Lever has taken the world of humour by storm. On Tuesday, he conducted a two-hour masterclass, titled ‘Humour in Cinema’ at the 21st Pune International Film Festival, organised by Pune Film Foundation and Maharashtra government, at Pavilion Mall in Pune.

“Trends come and go in the cinematic world, but the new culture of ‘chalta hai, kaun dekhta hai yaar itna, it’s okay’, and filmmakers’ lack of passion have affected the overall film culture in Bollywood… This is the reason the Bollywood film industry is on its bad foot today, compared to the South film industry,” he said.

Lever, who has been performing for 40 years, and has acted in over 400 Hindi films, said, “Comedy can’t be taught. You can improve it by practising. But, you must have the sense of it naturally.

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 04:35 IST
