Job scam: PCMC education officer goes ‘missing’

PCMC education officer Jyotsna Shinde, who is allegedly involved in a recruitment scam, has applied for leave with the civic administration. Shinde has not been attending her office after her bail application was rejected by the district and sessions court a few days back.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Saturday said, “As of now, she has gone on medical leave from Monday. We have received an application from her close ones.”

Hardikar said and Shinde and other officials from Pune are allegedly involved in a recruitment scam of teachers, peons and clerks. “We have learnt that her bail application had been rejected by local court and she is likely to approach the high court. We have so far not suspended her or taking any action. We are awaiting the court orders in this connection,” he said. Parag Munde has been handed over the charge as PCMC education officer in Shinde’s absence.

According to civic officials, Shinde along with other education officials and trustees are allegedly involved a recrutiment racket whereby they prepare fake documents of teachers, peons and clerks and withdrew government salaries in their name.

Meanwhile, in another development, the PCMC administration has divested water supply department in charge joint city engineer Ramdas Tambe of his charge. Excutive engineer Pravin Ladkat has been told to hold the charge.