Job prospects dimming without classroom learning, open colleges in Maharashtra soon: MCCIA president

Maharashtra government’s decision not to reopen colleges and universities has met with industry leaders’ dismay. Sudhir Mehta, president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), told The Indian Express that not allowing students vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend classes does not have any scientific basis.

Classroom learning is set to resume from October 4 for classes 5-12 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas, given the drop in Covid-19 cases. However, no decision has been taken about colleges in the state. Even though students took offline examinations, classes have been held online for a long time.

Mehta said the prolonged closure of colleges is a matter of grave concern. “Students are not being allowed to come to classes. However, most of them are meeting their friends and socialising. This continued closure of colleges does not make sense,” he said.

MCCIA had earlier urged colleges and universities to ensure they carry out special vaccination camps for students and restart regular offline classes. Without regular classes, students who pass out will find it difficult to get jobs, said Mehta.

“Most employers would think twice before rolling out an offer letter to students who have not attended practical classes. Given the lull in case, I fail to see why (offline) classes are not being allowed,” he said. Vaccination among students has been good with vaccines being easily available now. The continued closure of classes in such a situation does not make sense, he said.