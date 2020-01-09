JNU violence: As Fergusson College denies permission & locks its gates, students go on with protests

Students from Fergusson College and local residents organised a torch march against CAA and NRC, from BMCC Road to FC Main Road, in Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo/Arul Horizon) Students from Fergusson College and local residents organised a torch march against CAA and NRC, from BMCC Road to FC Main Road, in Pune on Wednesday. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

HOURS after Fergusson College administration denied permission to its students to hold a march inside the campus and also locked the gates of the institute, students and citizens took to the streets on Wednesday evening to continue showing solidarity with students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

A student representative from the college, Santosh Rasave, alleged that he was detained for an hour and his phone was taken away at the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

A group of Fergusson College students, who identified themselves as belonging to the Left, had submitted a letter to the college administration about taking out a ‘torch march’ in support of JNU students, who were attacked by a masked mob on Sunday evening. The students also wanted to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at 6.30 pm on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, around 1 pm, the students were called to College Principal Ravindrasinh Pardeshi’s office and denied permission.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rasave said, “After college denied us permission, we have reasons to believe, that they informed the police. Subsequently, I was called to Deccan Gymkhana police station, where I was detained for an hour and my phone was taken away. The police officials later told us that they had no problem with us holding the rally outside the campus and asked us to make sure that the rally was peaceful. So, the rally, which we had planned from BMCC Road to Fergusson College main gate from inside the campus, was held between the same points but outside the campus.”

An official from Deccan police station denied that any student was detained there but maintained that discussions were held with students. “We told the students that they could hold a rally outside, but they had to ensure that it would be peaceful and there would be no hindrance to traffic. The rally was held in the presence of our staff. We had to deploy additional force as a precautionary measure.”

Meanwhile, from 3 pm on Wednesday, the college administration closed the gates of the campus. Most of the students on campus were asked to leave the premises and no one was allowed to enter. College authorities maintained that the decision to keep the gates closed was simply a precautionary measure.

“Since protests had been organised on campus, the college security and police jointly decided to keep the gates closed at the time of the protest, so that nobody from outside could enter the premises unnecessarily and fuel the protests,” said a college official.

The Indian Express tried to reach Principal Ravindrasinh Pardeshi for clarification, but he could not be contacted.

Sujit Kate, a Fergusson College student, said, “We were determined to hold the rally in spite of being denied permission to do so inside the campus. We will continue raising our voice in a peaceful and constitutional manner…” .

Finally, at about 6.30 pm, students of the college were joined by other local residents and social activists to hold the protest as planned.

Nearly 250 people attended the protest, which started with an expression of solidarity with JNU students. Protesters also took out a rally on BMCC Road and Fergusson College Road, with the lights of their cellphones on, symbolising a ‘torch march.’

Vilas Kirote of Rashtriya Seva Sangh, on behalf of the protesters, said, “Wherever there has been a revolution, students have been part of it. If you don’t meet our demands and revoke CAA, the protests will intensify…”.

Yuvraj Gatkal, of the National Alliance of People Movements, said, “I stand in solidarity with the students of JNU and will continue holding peaceful protests without considering the consequences.”

Social Activist Subhash Ware said, “… In order to bring life to the Parliament, the streets must be made vibrant. And from the events of last month, youths have shown that power is not in Parliament, but it is on the streets.”

