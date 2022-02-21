scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Must Read

‘Jewels of Junnar’: India Post brings out 15 postcards on Shiv Jayanti

The first set of these special postcards were presented by G Madhumita, Pune postmaster general, to deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: February 21, 2022 4:53:06 am
Ahead of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an artist is seen giving final touches to statues at a shop in Pune city.

THE PUNE office of India Post has released 15 picture postcards themed ‘Jewels of Junnar’ at Shiveneri fort on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

The first set of these special postcards were presented by G Madhumita, Pune postmaster general, to deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

All postcards, designed by environmentalist Sachin Punekar, depict select historical, archaeological and tourist spots of Junnar tehsil. Shivneri fort, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, Lenyadri caves are among those featured in the special postcards.

Additionally, the postcards provide information in Hindi and English about the featured destinations along with the taluka’s rich biodiversity. These postcards can be bought from the Philately Bureau at Pune head office of the postal department.

More from Pune

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement