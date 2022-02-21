‘Jewels of Junnar’: India Post brings out 15 postcards on Shiv Jayanti

Updated: February 21, 2022 4:53:06 am
THE PUNE office of India Post has released 15 picture postcards themed ‘Jewels of Junnar’ at Shiveneri fort on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.
The first set of these special postcards were presented by G Madhumita, Pune postmaster general, to deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
All postcards, designed by environmentalist Sachin Punekar, depict select historical, archaeological and tourist spots of Junnar tehsil. Shivneri fort, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, Lenyadri caves are among those featured in the special postcards.
Additionally, the postcards provide information in Hindi and English about the featured destinations along with the taluka’s rich biodiversity. These postcards can be bought from the Philately Bureau at Pune head office of the postal department.
