Jewellery firm to roll out new line of silver products

PNG Jewellers is set to roll out the ‘fashion forward and millennial friendly brand’ across 35 stores of PNG Jewellers, an e-commerce store as well as Silvostyle Fashion Next exclusive boutiques.

The brand aims to create a Rs 100 crore business in three years around silver jewellery and semi- fine fashion jewellery, according to a press release.

Dr Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director of PNG Jewellers, said, “ Silvostyle Fashion Next is a rejuvenation of the original Silvostyle brand to sync in with the post-pandemic era. It will cater to a large cosmopolitan diaspora with offerings that are fashionably edgy, trendy and in line with global tastes in jewellery.”