Jeweller found dead at hotel in Pune, probe on

Police said Piyush was unmarried and was involved in the jewellery business.

A 27-year-old businessman belonging to a prominent family of jewellers from Wai in Satara district was found dead at a hotel in Pune city on Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as Piyush Ashok Oswal. He was found dead in Room No. 405 of Mukesh Hotel, located near Geeta Society in the Pune Camp area, around 1 pm. Prima facie, police suspect that Piyush died by suicide.

According to police, Piyush had checked into the hotel around 1 am. Hotel staff informed the police around 1 pm that he had allegedly committed suicide.

Following the information, a team from the Bundgarden police station rushed to the spot for investigation. Police informed the deceased’s family and sent the body to a hospital for postmortem.