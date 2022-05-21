Jeweller attacked in his shop, investigation on

AN UNIDENTIFIED person attacked a jeweller with a sharp weapon at his shop in the Ambegaon Khurd area and then escaped from the spot.

The victim, Vinod Kumar Soni (42) lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Thursday.

Police said Soni runs a jewellery shop in the Ambegaon Budruk area. Around 4.55 pm, a man came to his shop disguised as a customer and asked for jewellery. Suddenly, he attacked Soni on the head and hands with a sharp weapon. Soni was injured but kept shouting for help.

Police suspect that Soni was attacked with the purpose of robbing the shop. The unidentified accused were booked under Sections 393, and 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).