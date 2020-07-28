Jehangir Hospital nurses withdraw boycott, resume duty

“We have been listening to them, talking to them and understanding their concerns as a team,” said Sawantwadkar. (Representational) “We have been listening to them, talking to them and understanding their concerns as a team,” said Sawantwadkar. (Representational)

As many as 200 nurses of Jehangir Hospital, who had boycotted work since Sunday to demand better pay, resumed their duty on Wednesday, said hospital authorities. “We have assured salary increments during the next appraisal cycle,” Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, told The Indian Express.

“We have restored our services… during the two days, we were unable to take in more admissions. However, the hospital has nearly 145 Covid positive patients and they are recovering well,” said Sawantwadkar, adding, “We have been listening to them, talking to them and understanding their concerns as a team”.

The nurses had boycotted work to protest long working hours and low salaries. Matthew John, joint secretary of the United Nurses Association, which had supported the boycott, said that a day-long meeting was held, where authorities and nurses discussed various issues.

Hospital authorities have informed them that due to the Covid-19 crisis, raising nurses’ salaries will take some time, said John. The authorities have also agreed to give PPE kits, reduce daily working hours from 12 to six, and grant a rest period for nurses.

