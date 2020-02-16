Jeep on Pune runway, A-I plane forced to take off early

The aircraft’s fuselage was damaged, but the flight took off safely from Pune and landed at Delhi’s IGI. (Photo: ANI) The aircraft’s fuselage was damaged, but the flight took off safely from Pune and landed at Delhi’s IGI. (Photo: ANI)

An Air India aircraft on take-off roll at Pune airport on Saturday morning had to do “early rotation” – which means lifting the aircraft’s nose wheel off the ground earlier than scheduled – after the pilot reportedly spotted a jeep, as well as a person, on the runway in front of the plane, according to information.

Although the tail of the aircraft got scraped in this endeavour, the flight, with about 190 passengers on board, took off safely, and also landed safely at the IGI Airport in Delhi.

At IGI, when the aircraft was being inspected before its subsequent scheduled departure to Srinagar (as AI825), it was observed that it had certain scrapping signs on the fuselage and damage to the air frame. Following this, the aircraft was withdrawn from service; the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the case.

The DGCA has asked the Indian Air Force to preserve the recording of Air Traffic Control.

On Saturday, the flight AI852 was taking off at 7.40 am at a speed of 220 km per hour speed when the pilot noticed a jeep and a person on the runway a little ahead. This forced the pilot to do an early rotation, meaning the lifting off of the aircraft’s nose earlier than planned, PTI reported.

Pune airport is a civil enclave operating at the Indian Air Force station, where IAF personnel carry out sortie operations during morning hours.

For investigation, Air India has been advised to coordinate with Pune Air Traffic Control (ATC) also to find out any marking on runway, officials said.

Asked about the incident, an Air India spokesperson said, “The A321 aircraft that was scheduled to operate AI825 (from Delhi) to Srinagar was observed to have certain marks towards the empennage area. This aircraft had arrived from Pune on AI852. The aircraft has been withdrawn for detailed investigation. The CVR and SSFDR (solid state flight data recorder) readouts would be carried out and the findings shared appropriately.”

An official of the Indian Air Force said, “During the morning hours today, a service vehicle was cleared for a routine task on the runway at Pune Airfield. It reached close to the runway at a time when an Air India flight was on the take-off roll. Due to the presence of the vehicle near the runway, the Air India pilot had to do an earlier rotation than what was planned by the crew of the aircraft. The Air India aircraft has landed safely in Delhi. The matter is under investigation by IAF”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.