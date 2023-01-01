Jaystambh decorated with Mahar Regiment insignia, 5L visitors expected

Preparations are in full swing for the January 1 programme at the ‘Jaystambh’ at Perne village in Pune district to mark the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

For the second consecutive year, the state government has put up the Mahar Regiment insignia along with flowers and the Tricolour on the ‘Jaystambh’. A photograph of Dr B R Ambedkar’s visit to the Jaystambh has also been placed on the British military monument. Nearly 5,000 police personnel has been deployed at the Jaystambh and nearby villages, including Koregaon Bhima and Vadhu Budruk. Violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, had left one person dead and several others injured. Since then, several steps have been taken to prevent any law and order situation.

The Jaystambh was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818. Later, the British had appointed their soldier Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar (Malvadkar), who was injured in the battle, as in-charge of the Jaystambh on December 13, 1824.

As per a Dalit narrative, a British Army comprising 500 soldiers from the Dalit Mahar community defeated a 25,000-strong force of Peshwas (who were Brahmins) in the battle. Lakhs of people, mainly from the Ambedkarite Mahar community, visit the Jaystambh on January 1. The day is marked as ‘Shauryadin’, when tributes are paid to soldiers who, it is believed, fought a war for freedom against the alleged casteism of the Peshwas. This year, the Maharashtra government expects over 5 lakh visitors to Jaystambh on January 1.

According to descendants of Jamadar, who are from the Maratha community, both British and Peshwa forces comprised soldiers from various castes. “Going by contemporary historical records, the Jaystambh cannot be linked to any particular caste or religion,” said advocate Rohan Jamadar, a descendant of Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar.

Jamadar has written a book on the Battle of Koregaon Bhima, with several contemporary references.

He said, “In the 1818 battle, the British Army comprised the First Bombay Native Infantry, Madras Artillery and Poona Auxiliary Horse. The Mahar regiment did not exist in 1818. It was raised in 1941. Initially, the Jaystambh was part of the insignia of the Mahar regiment, but it was removed later on. Now, the Mahar regiment insignia has a pair of crossed Vickers medium machine guns, and a dagger. I got information under RTI that government made no communication with the Indian Army or Defence Ministry for putting up the Mahar regiment insignia on Jaystambh last time.”

The Pune district collector, senior officers from Pune City, Pune Rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police are personally monitoring the situation. Police have also warned of action against objectionable comments and social media posts about the January 1 event. As preventive action, police have issued notices to 70 persons, including activists of different ideological groups and some local residents, to ban their presence at the Jaystambh and nearby areas on January 1.

Security beefed up at Vadhu Budruk Security has also been beefed up at the historic Vadhu Budruk village, located about 5 km from the Jaystambh. Vadhu Budruk is known for the samadhi of legendary king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.