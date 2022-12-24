BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore, 3 others injured as car plunges into 50-ft ditch in accident on Pune-Pandharpur highway

BJP MLA from Maharashtra, Jaykumar Gore, met with an accident early on Saturday after his car went off a bridge and fell into a ditch on the Pune-Pandharpur highway near Malthan. While two of the four passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, Gore is said to have suffered minor fractures in the chest.

Gore, the MLA from Man Assembly constituency, was shifted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic early Saturday morning, where he is receiving necessary medical attention.

Watch | Car of BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore retrieved after it plunges into ditch in an accident on Pune-Pandharpur highway pic.twitter.com/DQSJDZVwup — Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) December 24, 2022

“The car of MLA Jaykumar Gore (Bhau) has met with an accident near Faltan. He is safe and secure. Other occupants of the vehicle have some minor injuries but are doing well,” the MLA’s office said in a statement.

“He travelled to Pune from Nagpur by air with some other MLAs and was travelling to his home in Dahivadi (in Phaltan taluka of Satara) with his aides. On the journey to Dahivadi, the driver lost control, the vehicle broke the barrier of the bridge and fell into the deep ditch. Bhau is strong and well built, he came out of the vehicle on his own and also pulled others out,” a relative of the MLA said.

Gore, who is a third-time MLA, joined BJP in September 2019 ahead of state Assembly polls.

“He (Gore) was admitted to hospital at 7.45 am. Fortunately he has received no major injuries. His blood pressure and heartbeats are normal. He has received blunt trauma to the left side of his chest. He is out of danger,” said Dr Kapil Zirpe, head of Neuro Critical Care.