Jawan lodges FIR against 7 serving Army personnel

IN A statement issued on Thursday, the Indian Army said that an FIR filed by a soldier against seven serving Army personnel, including two officers, over an alleging assault incident was an afterthought after he was found guilty of serious corruption charges for selling military quota liquor in the civil market.

Pune City police on Wednesday booked seven Army personnel after allegations of assault, wrongful detention and criminal intimidation were levelled against them by a jawan, Naik Manab Ghosh, who is said to be facing disciplinary action following an inquiry that found him guilty of corruption.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Khadki police station on Wednesday based on the complaint filed by the jawan. The 34-year-old jawan claimed in his FIR that he was falsely framed for the illegal sale of liquor from the Army canteen of the Canteen Stores Department.

Naming seven people, including two officers and five jawans in the FIR, Ghosh alleged that they assaulted and threatened him over the phone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar confirmed that an FIR had been filed against seven Army personnel and the case was being investigated by Khadki police station.

In a detailed statement issued on Thursday evening through the Pune Defence PRO, the Army said, “On July 6, 2021, Naik Manab Ghosh was caught by Military Police red-handed while attempting to sell military quota liquor meant for defence service personnel in the civil market. Following the legislated procedures, after preliminary questioning by Military Police, he was duly handed over to his parent unit in Khadki on the same day after getting his medical examination cleared in Command Hospital, Pune, in a medically fit condition. When investigated further, Naik Manab Ghosh was found involved in corruption and malpractices. An independent senior officer led inquiry found him guilty of serious corruption charges.”

The statement added, “As an afterthought, Naik Manab Ghosh had submitted a complaint in Khadki police station on November 16, 2021, alleging torture by army officials. The Investigation Officer of the Khadki police station was then apprised of the factual position of the case, including the fact that few of the officials named in the complaints were on leave and not present on duty. Allegations were also levelled against the officer who was not even posted at the time of the alleged incident.”