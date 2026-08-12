Jarange to Wadettiwar: Did Rahul Gandhi tell you to criticise Marathas?

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Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday sought to determine from Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar whether he had been asked by his leader Rahul Gandhi to attack the Marathas verbally.
“Did Rahul Gandhi tell you to criticise me?,” Jarange asked at a rally in Sangli Tuesday.
The activist said Congress has few good leaders, which has kept it going in Maharashtra. “Congress is doing somewhat okay because of two or four people — Amit Deshmukh, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan, Harshwardhan Sapkal and Nana Patole. Why are you disrupting this whole game?” he asked.
Stating that he will secure reservation no matter what happens, Jarange asked Wadettiwar, “Did Rahul Gandhi tell you to speak against the Marathas? Congress is no longer even countable on fingers. Why are you driving Congress into a ditch? Behave yourself. No matter how much you speak, I am going to secure the reservation anyway. Why are you destroying Congress?”
Wadettiwar had recently said that the government was afraid of Jarange Patil. “As a government, there should be a firm stance regarding Jarange’s provocative statements, but that is not visible. The government is rolling out red carpets for him. When he goes on a hunger strike for just a day, four ministers go to meet him, which has boosted Manoj Jarange’s courage, and now the government is facing the consequences,” he had said.
Wadettiwar said, “Jarange says he wants to come into the OBC category and yet targets the leaders of that very OBC community, just the way he targets ministers in the government. The OBC community will not spare him. Manoj Those whose certificates are cancelled have to provide evidence, but looking at Jarange’s statements, we pity his intellect.”
As he was on his way towards Vita city in Sangli district, a large crowd had gathered near Ambegaon to welcome Jarange. In the melee, a vehicle in his convoy met with an accident and Jarange admitted an injured worker to the hospital. The worker sustained minor injuries in the accident.
Speaking to the media in Vita, he said, “How many more sub-committee meetings is the government going to hold? What are you giving to the Maratha community? The government couldn’t even issue a simple GR from the Energy Department for the families of Maratha brethren who died by suicide for reservation. With what face is the Chief Minister going to speak? People now feel hatred towards the government, do not let it increase — there is hatred among farmers, Muslims, and OBCs. The government has severely looked down upon the Maratha class. How many marches took place in 3 years and what was given in 3 years? The Maratha community is also considering going to Mumbai again.”