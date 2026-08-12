Jarange to Wadettiwar: Did Rahul Gandhi tell you to criticise Marathas?

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday sought to determine from Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar whether he had been asked by his leader Rahul Gandhi to attack the Marathas verbally.

“Did Rahul Gandhi tell you to criticise me?,” Jarange asked at a rally in Sangli Tuesday.

The activist said Congress has few good leaders, which has kept it going in Maharashtra. “Congress is doing somewhat okay because of two or four people — Amit Deshmukh, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan, Harshwardhan Sapkal and Nana Patole. Why are you disrupting this whole game?” he asked.

Stating that he will secure reservation no matter what happens, Jarange asked Wadettiwar, “Did Rahul Gandhi tell you to speak against the Marathas? Congress is no longer even countable on fingers. Why are you driving Congress into a ditch? Behave yourself. No matter how much you speak, I am going to secure the reservation anyway. Why are you destroying Congress?”