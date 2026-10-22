Quota activist Jarange-Patil releases audio, ups ‘Rs 500 crore’ attack on Eknath Shinde

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil sharpened his attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday by releasing an audio clip that he claimed was proof of a conspiracy involving a purported Rs 500-crore payment. He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a probe into his allegations.

At a press conference in Jalna, Jarange-Patil played an audio clip in which several individuals, including a woman speaking in Hindi, were allegedly heard discussing a Rs 500-crore payment to him. He claimed the recording supported his allegation that the Shiv Sena chief had told the BJP leadership in Delhi to pay the Maratha quota activist the money to “silence” him, a charge the deputy chief minister denied on Wednesday.

The Indian Express has not verified the authenticity of the clip.

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“Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had asked for proof. This audio clip is the proof…I now request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to launch an investigation into the allegations,” Jarange-Patil said.

The audio clip is of a purported conversation that occurred during a BJP Zoom meeting against the backdrop of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In the clip, an individual purportedly says, “Manoj Jarange-Patil has already received Rs 500 crore, and these funds were delivered through Shrikant Shinde.” MP Shrikant Shinde is Eknath Shinde’s son.

Conspiracy against Marathas: Jarange-Patil

Jarange-Patil claimed the audio clip was proof that a conspiracy was being hatched against him and the Maratha community.

In the audio clip, an individual is purportedly heard saying that Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP should remain Jarange-Patil’s personal target. “Otherwise, he can become a beneficial third front for us in the Assembly elections. Therefore, we should look into how Jarange can be targeted personally,” a person purportedly says in the clip.

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In response, the first person reportedly says, “Jarange is speaking against us and making allegations. People from within our own ranks seem to be helping him, including BJP leaders.”

Jarange alleged that attempts were being made to defame him and his agitation. “Seventy per cent involvement in this is of Shinde’s party leaders, and 30 per cent from Fadnavis’s party. They are out to tarnish my image and my agitation. But I have the blood of Marathas flowing through my veins. I will not be cowed down by such attempts to belittle my efforts. I will continue to fight for my community to secure justice for them,” he said.

Check if AI was used: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat responded to the development, saying it was necessary to verify the clip’s authenticity.

While he admitted that the discussion touched upon who would benefit if money was given, he added, “It is necessary to verify the authenticity of the claims being made…This clip seems to be from September or October 2024. An investigation should also be conducted to check whether this clip was created with the help of AI.”

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Shirsat said the conversation referenced topics ranging from the partition of Bangladesh to Palghar.