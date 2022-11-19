scorecardresearch
‘Japan considers Maharashtra as a powerhouse of the Indian economy’

Chief Consul Kaneko made the remarks during the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Indo-Japan Business Conference’ as part of ‘Konnichiwa Pune 2022’ in the city on Friday.

Konnichiwa Pune 2022 has been organised by the Indo-Japan Business Council with support from the Consulate of Japan in Mumbai.

TOSHIHIRO KANEKO, Chief Consul, Consulate of Japan in Mumbai, said on Friday that the Japanese government considers Maharashtra as a powerhouse of the Indian economy and was working for development of certain projects which would create efficient and environment-friendly transport infrastructure in the state.

Chief Consul Kaneko made the remarks during the inaugural ceremony of the 'Indo-Japan Business Conference' as part of 'Konnichiwa Pune 2022' in the city on Friday. Konnichiwa Pune 2022 has been organised by the Indo-Japan Business Council with support from the Consulate of Japan in Mumbai.

“I emphasise that the Japanese government considers Maharashtra as a powerhouse of the Indian economy and Pune is a part of it. Quality infrastructure in Maharashtra, which the Japanese government has been working on very hard, is another growth story waiting to happen,” Kaneko said.

