‘Japan considers Maharashtra as a powerhouse of the Indian economy’

TOSHIHIRO KANEKO, Chief Consul, Consulate of Japan in Mumbai, said on Friday that the Japanese government considers Maharashtra as a powerhouse of the Indian economy and was working for development of certain projects which would create efficient and environment-friendly transport infrastructure in the state.

Chief Consul Kaneko made the remarks during the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Indo-Japan Business Conference’ as part of ‘Konnichiwa Pune 2022’ in the city on Friday. Konnichiwa Pune 2022 has been organised by the Indo-Japan Business Council with support from the Consulate of Japan in Mumbai.

“I emphasise that the Japanese government considers Maharashtra as a powerhouse of the Indian economy and Pune is a part of it. Quality infrastructure in Maharashtra, which the Japanese government has been working on very hard, is another growth story waiting to happen,” Kaneko said.