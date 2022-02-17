January this year globally sixth warmest since 1880, but cooler over India, North America

EVEN AS the globe recorded its sixth warmest January in 143 years, it was a cooler January over India, according to the ‘Assessing the global climate in January 2022’ issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The latest report released on Tuesday noted that Australia, most parts of Asia and South America experienced intense heat waves and warmer than normal temperatures last month. On the contrary, India, northern America, northern Africa and Pacific Ocean regions experienced cooler than average temperatures in January this year.

January’s global surface temperature was 0.89 degrees above the 20th century average of 12 degrees Celsius, the NOAA’s assessment stated. For the second consecutive year, January began with an ongoing La Nina condition along the tropical Pacific Ocean. La Nina, influencing global temperatures and rainfall, is an ocean phenomenon when the sea surface along the equatorial Pacific Ocean remains cooler than usual.

The maximum temperatures over larger geographical areas remained significantly lower than normal even though nights remained warm. According to the report, India’s average temperature for January ranged between minus 3 degrees to 1 degree Celsius (with respect to 1991 – 2020 base period). According to IMD’s monthly report, the country’s average maximum temperature recorded last month was 24.94 degrees Celsius, which was 0.66 degrees below normal (based on the 1981 – 2010 period). But, India’s minimum temperature was 14.53 degrees Celsius, up by 0.84 degrees above normal.

Last month, India’s rainfall was 129 per cent above normal of the Long Period Average, with as many as 24 states or union territories receiving rainfall categorised as ‘large excess’. This was the seventh wettest January since 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The IMD’s Standardised Precipitation Index (SPI) map for January showed that over 95 per cent of the country’s geographical area remained either mildly, moderately, severely or extremely severely wet. Only small areas along Assam, Ladakh and Bihar showed the SPI values as mildly dry last month. According to the NOAA report, the extent of Antarctic sea ice was the second smallest after 2017 in 44 years. Last month, the sea ice extent here was 22.8 per cent below average.