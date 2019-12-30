January 1 event in Pune: Security at Vadhu Budruk tightened

Circular fencing has been set up and armed gunmen deployed around the Govind Gopal samadhi, in Vadhu Budruk on Sunday. (Express photo by Chandan Haygunde) Circular fencing has been set up and armed gunmen deployed around the Govind Gopal samadhi, in Vadhu Budruk on Sunday. (Express photo by Chandan Haygunde)

Security arrangements have been intensified at the historic Vadhu Budruk village, five kilometres from the Jaystambh where lakhs of visitors, mainly from the Dalit community, are expected to come on January 1 to mark the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Vadhu Budruk is known for the ‘samadhi’ of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was killed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1689. It has been observed that several among those who visit Jaystambh on January 1, also come to Vadhu Budruk to see the samadhi of Sambhaji Maharaj and disputed samadhi of Govind Gopal Dhegoji Megoji, a 17th century Dalit figure, located on a private plot belonging to members of the Mahar community in the village.

For the last few years, Vadhu Budruk has been at the centre of a dispute about who conducted the last rites of Sambhaji Maharaj. The Marathas from the village believe it was their ancestors, the Shivale Deshmukhs, who defied the orders of Aurangzeb and performed the rites. According to the Dalit narrative, particularly of the Ambedkarites, it was Govind Gopal Dhegoji Meghoji of the Mahar community, who performed last rites on the Maratha ruler.

Marathas claim the Govind Gopal samadhi was built just a few years ago. They also claim there is no historical proof to show that Govind Gopal conducted the last rites of Sambhaji Maharaj. The Mahar community rejects these claims and says there is no proof that the ancestors of Shivales performed the king’s last rites.

The Gaikwad family belonging to the Mahar community in Vadhu Budruk claim to be descendants of Govind Gopal. A board with disputed history written about Govind Gopal, erected by the Gaikwad family and others in Vadhu Budruk on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2017, was removed by members of the Maratha community, leading to an altercation which is seen as a trigger for the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, in which one person died and several others were injured.

Rajendra Gaikwad of Vadhu Budruk, who claims to be descendent of Govind Gopal, said, “We are satisfied with the preparations being made by the police and government officials for the January 1 programme. The situation is peaceful…We see chief minister visiting the Pandharpur temple during wari processions. Similarly, we want the chief minister of the state to visit Jaystambh every January 1. We also want the state to declare Vadhu Budruk as ‘Shaurya Sthal’ and include chapters on Govind Gopal and Veer Sidnak in school books. Veer Sidnak is the Mahar fighter who led 500 Mahar soldiers in the battle against Peshwas in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.”

Deputy sarpanch Ramakant Shivale said, “District collector Naval Kishor Ram, superintendent of police Sandip Patil and others held a meeting with us on Saturday…We have extended support to the authorities and want peace to be maintained.”

Government officials say that compared to the crowd visiting Vadhu Budruk on January 1, 2018, a threefold rise was observed in the number of visitors to the village on January 1, 2019. Considering this, proper security arrangements and other facilities have been set up at Vadhu Budruk.

Circular fencing has been erected around the samadhi of Govind Gopal and gunmen deployed at the spot. Also, security has been increased at the samadhi of Sambhaji Maharaj. More police force will be deployed in the village on January 1.

