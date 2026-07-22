Young Edge | Beyond NEET demands, Pune students debate Jantar Mantar protest

Police detain protestors as they come to participate in a demonstration at Shivaji park in support of the CJP-led protest in Delhi against paper leak in NEET examination, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Written by Shrijita Acharyya and Saniya Sinha

As the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar continues, students in Pune have expressed mixed views on the agitation — with some backing the protesters’ demand for accountability, while others question whether the movement can bring about wider change.

For some students, the protest has become a larger expression of young people’s frustration over how authorities have responded to their concerns.

“Even though some claim there are political motives behind the protests, this movement shows that the conscience of the youth is still alive. The leaders responsible are focusing on everything except the central issue, while the police have only worsened the situation instead of maintaining order. Students deserve to be heard instead of being dismissed,” said 19-year-old Sejal Singh.