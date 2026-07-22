Young Edge | Beyond NEET demands, Pune students debate Jantar Mantar protest

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Written by Shrijita Acharyya and Saniya Sinha
As the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar continues, students in Pune have expressed mixed views on the agitation — with some backing the protesters’ demand for accountability, while others question whether the movement can bring about wider change.
For some students, the protest has become a larger expression of young people’s frustration over how authorities have responded to their concerns.
“Even though some claim there are political motives behind the protests, this movement shows that the conscience of the youth is still alive. The leaders responsible are focusing on everything except the central issue, while the police have only worsened the situation instead of maintaining order. Students deserve to be heard instead of being dismissed,” said 19-year-old Sejal Singh.
Anamika Saxena, 19, said the focus should remain on the original issue that triggered the protest.
“What started as a protest by NEET aspirants against the paper leak should not become a battleground overshadowing the original demand for justice. Any form of violence must be condemned, no matter who is responsible. What has echoed the loudest is the government’s silence,” she said.
Some students, however, felt that the protest would need to address broader social issues to create lasting change.
“While I appreciate those still on the streets, I do not believe the protests will bring lasting change unless young people are willing to address wider issues of caste, religion and gender. Every genuine social movement is intersectional, and lasting reform cannot come from pursuing isolated causes alone,” said 20-year-old Shlok Nagapurkar.
Sarisha Dixit, 21, said the government’s response to the protest was equally important.
“Instead of suppressing dissent, the government should engage in open dialogue and address the issues being raised. Listening to students is a sign of a strong democracy, not a weak one,” she said.
For Rinky Gupta, 23, the events at Jantar Mantar have taken the debate beyond the original demand.
“The response to the protests has been nothing short of dystopian. What started as a simple demand has turned into a situation where peaceful protesters are treated like criminals. For many students, this is no longer about one protest. It has become about whether our voices matter and whether young people can exercise their democratic rights without fear,” she said.