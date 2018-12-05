Jansamwad vs Jansampark in Pune: Congress, BJP go door-to-door in city to trumpet ‘achievements’

Door-to-door campaigns seem to be the flavour of the soon-to-come election season in Pune. City units of both Congress and BJP have been reaching out to voters to showcase the development work carried out during their tenure and the “failure” of political rivals.

On November 30, the Congress’ Pune city unit, led by its chief Ramesh Bagawe, launched the ‘Jansampark Abhiyan’, which is aimed at reaching out to voters at their very doorstep. The campaign will also point out the “failures” of the BJP-led governments in the Centre and state. A booklet prepared by the Congress will also compare the “achievements of the Congress when it was in power and failures of the BJP government”.

“The party is aiming at first-time voters and also preparing a strong network of booth workers during the drive. Each of them have been allotted 20-25 houses, which they will have to visit,” said Bagawe.

In its booklet, which being given to each household, the Congress said the initiative was an effort to “expose the BJP-led government and how it came to power by giving fall assurances and promises, but in the last four years, has misled the entire country and been involved in corruption”.

The Congress has raised the corruption allegations about the Rafale deal, and also alleged that few select persons were aware of demonetisation before the decision was announced. The Congress has also compared the performance of the UPA and NDA governments in terms of inflation and other important issues.

Not to be outdone, city BJP leaders have undertaken the ‘Jansamwad Abhiyan’ to highlight the development in their respective areas. “We have undertaken a lot of infrastructure projects to improve the situation in the area represented by me in the Pune Municipal Corporation. The idea behind reaching out to voters is to understand local civic and social issues of the area and initiate necessary steps to resolve them,” said Haridas Charvad, BJP corporator from Vadgaon Budhruk.

City BJP chief Yogesh Gogawale said the party was not bothered about the door-to-door drive launched by the Congress. “We will counter them with our ways… the Congress is approaching voters with an eye on the election, while the BJP has been constantly in touch with voters through various programmes and campaigns,” he said.

Gogawale said while the Congress was levelling allegations against the BJP government and its ministers during its door-to-door drive, the local residents were well aware of the party’s credentials. “The Congress has no right to talk about corruption when it is known for corrupt practices during its rule. The residents will not believe them. They are making a joke of themselves by accusing others of corruption,” he said.

The city BJP chief said the party has enlisted its workers to take the government programmes and schemes till the doorstep of local residents.