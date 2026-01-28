Jan Swasthya Abhiyan demands doubling of Union health budget

At least two-third of the Union Health Budget should be transferred to states, given that the states bear two-third of total burden of public health expenditure. (PTI Photo)

As the Union Budget 2026–27 approaches, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) has claimed that the commitments made in the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 are not being met. The NHP promised public health spending of 2.5% of GDP by 2025, but it remains low at 1.15%. In this context, JSA released a demand letter endorsed by 350 organisations and individuals outlining urgent budget priorities.

At a virtual media conference on Wednesday, Indranil, co-convener, JSA national secretariat flagged deep concern that post-Covid, Union government spending on health has continuously declined in real terms, making it impossible for the NHP 2017 goal to be realised by 2025.

“The policy promised 2.5% of GDP for health, but it is at just 1.15%—a stark gap. To fulfil the NHP commitment, the Union allocations for health in budget 2026–27 should be doubled. It is the same government which made the promise, and now they should honour it,” Indranil said.