Jan Shakti Jal Shakti: Pune housing society digs recharge pit for water conservation

Hiring 200 water tankers and spending close to Rs 2 lakh during the peak summer months of April and May this year was a wake-up call for over 1,000 families residing in Roseland Residency Housing Society in Pimple Saudagar.

Taking swift decision and prioritising the need for having better water conservation measures at the earliest, the society constructed its first recharge pit for harvesting surface water. The society had to shell out Rs 45,000 and is hopeful that its benefits will last for decades to come. These efforts were lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in his latest Mann ki Baat, emphasised on the need for the country to adopt better water conservation techniques. He made a clarion call for all people to unite and work collectively towards using water judiciously. Jan Shakti Jal Shakti, a movement for people to pool in expertise and efforts, was launched on similar lines as the Swachh Bharat campaign.

“The society already practices rainwater harvesting and had remained tanker-free all these years. But during this summer, we spend close to Rs 2 lakh for the 200 tankers that we hired,” said Santosh Maskar, chairman, Roseland Residency society. The society members decided to take further steps and constructed a (9 feet X 12 feet X 13 feet) recharge pit, which has been covered and does not affect the aesthetic value of the society premise.

What is heartening to learn is that two borewells near the pit have shown positive signs of recharge within a fortnight. It has been raining continuously in Pune for close to a week now.

“Earlier, the borewells could not be operated for longer hours but ever since the pit has been set up, lot of surface water is being channelised into the ground. The society now enjoys 24-hour water supply,” Maskar said. The society has zeroed down on three more locations for digging similar pits within its premise and will take up works soon after the rains, he said.

“Anybody can set up the recharge pits. The nature always gives in abundance, then why not take some steps towards reaping benefits from it,” Maskar said.