Jamun prices in Pune begin to stabilise as supply improves

Jamun is particularly sought after by people managing diabetes, given its low glycemic index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. (File Photo)

After weeks of tight supply and high prices, jamun (black plum) is becoming more accessible in Pune’s Gultekdi market. Wholesale rates, which had surged due to poor harvests in the Konkan region, are now stabilising at Rs 180 to Rs 230 per kg, while retail prices ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 500 per kg are also expected to come down as arrivals pick up.

Why was Jamun so expensive?

The primary reason for the supply crunch was a sharp drop in yield from the Konkan region, a key jamun-growing area. Farmers attribute the poor harvest to erratic weather patterns and shifting seasonal timings, a problem that also hit Alphonso mango growers in the same belt this year.