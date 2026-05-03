Jamun prices in Pune begin to stabilise as supply improves

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After weeks of tight supply and high prices, jamun (black plum) is becoming more accessible in Pune’s Gultekdi market. Wholesale rates, which had surged due to poor harvests in the Konkan region, are now stabilising at Rs 180 to Rs 230 per kg, while retail prices ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 500 per kg are also expected to come down as arrivals pick up.
Why was Jamun so expensive?
The primary reason for the supply crunch was a sharp drop in yield from the Konkan region, a key jamun-growing area. Farmers attribute the poor harvest to erratic weather patterns and shifting seasonal timings, a problem that also hit Alphonso mango growers in the same belt this year.
Ajit Ghule, a fruit trader at Pune’s Gultekdi market, explained that arrivals had been limited to 70-80 crates per day over the past few weeks, with each crate holding 20 to 22 kg. “After the two-day holiday, supply has increased, and rates have started stabilising to around Rs 180 to Rs 230 per kg,” he said.
The market is now receiving around 150 crates daily, effectively doubling arrivals. Ghule, however, cautioned that high quality, jamun size, and volume will depend on whether the Konkan region receives timely showers.
While Konkan remains a key source, supply chains have diversified. Sudhir Atik, a retailer at Mahatma Phule Mandai, said fresh stock is arriving primarily from Sawantwadi, Banda, and Kankavli in the Konkan, with areas around Pune also beginning to contribute.
Fruit trader Mauli Ambekar from Gultekdi offered a broader picture of how jamun reaches Pune through the season. Supply typically begins with arrivals from Gujarat, followed by the Konkan region, and then Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of Maharashtra.
“Andhra Pradesh accounts for over 60 per cent of the total supply to Pune’s markets. There is a trend that jamun supply usually increases after the Alphonso season ends,” Ambekar added, suggesting that the market should see more comfortable availability in the coming weeks.
Why Jamun is in high demand?
Jamun is particularly sought after by people managing diabetes, given its low glycemic index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. The fruit is rich in antioxidants, including anthocyanins, and is a good source of iron. Regular consumption is associated with benefits for liver health, improved digestion, and better haemoglobin levels – making it one of the most valued summer superfoods in India.