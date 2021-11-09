Jalgaon, Osmanabad, Aurangabad enter quarterfinals of Maharashtra state men’s hockey championship

Hockey Jalgaon, Hockey Association Aurangabad and Hockey Osmanabad entered the quarterfinals of Maharashtra Senior Men State Championship 2021 with big wins at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, on Monday.

Aurangabad were powered by a Mohit Kathoute brace as they registered a 6-2 win over Hockey Dhule. Aurangabad dominated the match from the start taking a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes with Raj Pawar (2′) and Harsh Kathote (3′) scoring. Kathoute (5′, 15′) covered two penalty corners to increase Ahmednagar’s lead to 4-0 by half-time.

After the break, Om Changle (43′) and Akash Jamdhade (48′) increased Aurangabad’s lead to 6-0. Dhule in the fourth quarter scored two consolations goals through Sohel Shaikh (52′, 54′) .

Later, Osmanabad beat Hockey Solapur 10-3 with seven of their players scoring goals. Zishan Shaikh (7′, 40′), Swapnil Garsund (9′, 39′), Aifaz Sayyed (12′, 57′) scored a brace each. The other scorers were Mohseen Mulla (19′), Santosh Kasture (20′), Karan Durga (27′) and Musa Torgal (60′). Osmanabad had 6-0 by half-time.

Solapur got their act together in the second session and reduced the margin through Narasappa Bhosale (41′), Ajay More (43′), and Sanket Masute (53′).

In the last match of the day, Jalgaon pipped Hockey Sangli 3-2 in a pentalty shootout after playing out a 1-1 draw at the end of regular time.

Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Jalgaon joined last year’s semifinalists Raigad, Nanded, Pune and Kolhapur in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals: Hockey Raigad vs Aurangabad, Hockey Nanded vs Osmanabad, Hockey Pune vs Jalgaon, Hockey Kolhapur vs the winner of Hockey Nandurbar-Hockey Ahmednagar game.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Hockey Jalgaon 1 (3) (Mohsin Shaikh 58′, Faraz Tadvi, Akbar Khan, Nadim Qureshi) bt Hockey Sangli 1 (2) (Pankaj Patil 11′, Pankaj Patil, Sabhuraj Shinde) in shootout.

Hockey Association Aurangabad 6 (Raj Pawar 2′, Harsh Kathote 3′, Mohit Kathoute 5′, 15′, Om Changle 43′, Akash Jamdhade 48′) bt Hockey Dhule 2 (Sohel Shaikh 52′, 54′).

Hockey Osmanabad 10 (Zishan Shaikh 7′, 40′, Swapnil Garsund 9′, 39′; Aifaz Sayyed 12′, 57′ Mohseen Mulla 19′; Santosh Kasture 20′, Karan Durga 27′, Musa Torgal 60′) bt Hockey Solapur 3 (Narasappa Bhosale 41′, Ajay More 43′, Sanket Masute 53′).

Round 1: Hockey Ahmednagar 10 (Jai Shinde 5′; Ajinkya Nikalje 9′, 21′, 25′, Avinash Banagar 36′, Ashish Katraj 44′, 55′, 66′, Akash Delitkar 57′, Husen Tadvi 60′) bt Hockey Latur 0.

Hockey Jalgaon 6 (Parag Tadvi 14′, 20′, 49′, Sharik Sayyed 15′, Aarif Shaikh 23′, Mohsin Shaikh 25′) bt Hockey Nashik 1 (Yashrak Khemnar 50′).

Hockey Sangli 1 (Rohit Kadam 36′) bt Hockey Amravati District 0.

Hockey Latur 2 (Abhishek Mane 24′; Vinod Uphade 35′) bt Beed District Hockey Association 1 (Pratham Angeer 23′).