Burglar targeting Jain temples arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police

Police identified the accused as Naresh Agarchand Jain (43), a resident of Bhagat Building, Bhuleshwar, Mumbai. He has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jain temple in Chinchwad.

According to police, around 11 am on February 21, a man posing as a priest entered a Jain temple near Chinchwad railway station and stole a silver crown of Shri Adeshwar Shankeshwar Pashwanath Bhagwan.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Pimpri police station under Section 305(d) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).