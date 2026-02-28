Burglar targeting Jain temples arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The crime branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police has arrested a burglar who allegedly carried out thefts specifically at Jain temples.
Police identified the accused as Naresh Agarchand Jain (43), a resident of Bhagat Building, Bhuleshwar, Mumbai. He has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jain temple in Chinchwad.
According to police, around 11 am on February 21, a man posing as a priest entered a Jain temple near Chinchwad railway station and stole a silver crown of Shri Adeshwar Shankeshwar Pashwanath Bhagwan.
A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Pimpri police station under Section 305(d) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police, ordered a probe into the case, following which a crime branch team visited the spot for investigation.
As per a press release issued on Saturday, police obtained crucial clues from CCTV footage captured at the temple and other locations. Based on these leads, a team led by assistant police inspector Dattatray Gulig laid a trap and nabbed the accused from Mumbai on February 23.
The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody. During the probe, police recovered the stolen silver crown, weighing about one kilogram and valued at Rs 2.5 lakh, from his possession.
Senior police inspector Narendra Thakare said the accused was identified and traced after scrutiny of around 200 CCTV clips. Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shivaji Pawar said the accused is a habitual offender. “He has in the past committed at least 12 thefts, all at different Jain temples,” Pawar said.
Police added that Jain was currently out on bail and had earlier been booked in theft cases registered at various police stations in Mumbai and Thane. Further investigation is on to ascertain how and why the accused planned and executed the theft in Chinchwad.