‘JAI Se Vijay’ seminar: Assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries are increasingly becoming unreliable, says CDS

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Friday that assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries are increasingly becoming unreliable and that India must, therefore, be prepared mentally, structurally, and materially to act independently when required.
The CDS was delivering the keynote address at a seminar titled ‘JAI (Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation) Se Vijay’ organised by the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army. Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth delivered the inaugural address and set the agenda for the two-day seminar.
“True jointness emerges when commanders and staff plan across domains distinctively, think of effects, not platforms, operate as one force, not as three services. Atmanirbharta, on the other hand, is about strategic autonomy, not isolation. Atmanirbharta is often reduced to organisation matrices, and its narrow approach is only restricted to defence manufacturing or defence R&D,” the CDS said in his keynote address.
“When I say wars have become obsolete, declared wars have become obsolete. And these are giving way to proxy wars and greyzone warfare. Competition today is more likely to manifest through proxies, but accompanied by high implications, sub-threshold operation, cyber activity. Alongside these trends, cognitive and information warfare has emerged as a central battlespace. Influence operation, disinformation, narrative manipulation are directly targeting societies rather than forces. The objective of all this is to fracture cohesion, paralyse decision-making. The security challenges are also expanding into non-traditional domains. Health pandemics, disruptions of critical infrastructure, and climate-related stresses have demonstrated the ability to create strategic-level effects. Strategic alignments, meanwhile, have become fluid and transactional. Assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries are increasingly becoming unreliable. And in today’s world, it’s difficult to define who are your friends, who are your allies, who are your enemies, and who are your adversaries. India must therefore be prepared mentally, structurally, and materially to act independently when required,” Gen Chauhan said.
“It’s appropriate when we talk about ‘JAI Se Vijay’ here in Pune, because it’s in this particular land, before these modern doctrines were written, this land produced a leader who instinctively understood strategy as a fusion of indigenous thought, structure, technology, and will. Chhatrapati Shivaji who originally promoted strategic thought in India. He was a warrior king. He was a strategist of transformation. And he sought, if I say, victory through adaptation to terrain, decentralised command structures, indigenous capability, speed, surprise, and precision. Most importantly, Shivaji Maharaj understood something timeless. Victory belongs to those who think originally and those who act independently. When we talk about this ‘JAI se Vijay’, it actually involves a kind of discard of your ideas, adaptation to new ones.”
Skipping meals can be harmful for people with diabetes, causing blood sugar fluctuations and immediate dangers like hypoglycemia. In the long run, it can worsen the condition and increase the risk of complications such as neuropathy, renal impairment, and heart disease.