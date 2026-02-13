‘JAI Se Vijay’ seminar: Assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries are increasingly becoming unreliable, says CDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Friday that assumptions about permanent friends or adversaries are increasingly becoming unreliable and that India must, therefore, be prepared mentally, structurally, and materially to act independently when required.

The CDS was delivering the keynote address at a seminar titled ‘JAI (Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation) Se Vijay’ organised by the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army. Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth delivered the inaugural address and set the agenda for the two-day seminar.

“True jointness emerges when commanders and staff plan across domains distinctively, think of effects, not platforms, operate as one force, not as three services. Atmanirbharta, on the other hand, is about strategic autonomy, not isolation. Atmanirbharta is often reduced to organisation matrices, and its narrow approach is only restricted to defence manufacturing or defence R&D,” the CDS said in his keynote address.