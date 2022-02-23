Jai Ganesh panel gets majority in Kirloskar Cummins Employees Union polls

The Jai Ganesh panel of 11 members was elected for the fifth time in a row at the recently held election of the Kirloskar Cummins Employees’ Union at Kothrud, officials have said. The union has completed 50 years this year and the election was held peacefully on February 19.

Namdeo Chavan, General Secretary of the union, said it is a record that this panel has been elected for the fifth time, Chavan said. The election is held every three years and all the 532 members are eligible to vote, Chavan added.

This is a special issue in the industrial sector as the candidates of this panel have been elected by the majority for 12 consecutive years, Chavan also said. The management also congratulated the union on this remarkable achievement. Advocate R B Sharmale, the advisor and guide of all these working unions, also congratulated all the teams.

Cummins in India designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and alternative fuel engines as well as related components and technology.